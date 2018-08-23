Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Shares Up 9%

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) shares shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.58. 1,837,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,088,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPE. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. KLR Group downgraded Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.61.

The firm has a market cap of $373.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million. analysts forecast that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock news, major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 654,801 shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $936,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,560,120 shares of company stock worth $21,084,321. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 117,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

