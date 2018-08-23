Entergy Co. (ETR) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,060 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.17% of Entergy worth $24,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles L. Rice, Jr. sold 5,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $476,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,926. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

ETR stock opened at $84.29 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $71.95 and a 12 month high of $87.95. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. Entergy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

