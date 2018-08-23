Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) CEO Acquires $73,200.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 15,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.53. Enphase Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. ValuEngine cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

