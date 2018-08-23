Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $386,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.10 price objective (up previously from $34.40) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.96%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

