Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Stake in Sony Corp (SNE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 61,642.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,447,979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sony in the second quarter valued at about $71,195,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Sony in the first quarter valued at about $35,057,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 552.0% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after buying an additional 525,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sony in the second quarter valued at about $21,785,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.44. Sony had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1,953.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,882.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $62.70 earnings per share. Sony’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

