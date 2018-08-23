Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 10,780 Shares of Tilly’s Inc (TLYS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 80.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLYS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 431.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $17.41 on Thursday. Tilly’s Inc has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $492.99 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of -0.19.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $123.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In related news, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $258,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,982 over the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

