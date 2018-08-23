Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Energy Transfer Partners posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer Partners will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer Partners.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETP. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,743,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,936,000 after buying an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 846,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after buying an additional 129,976 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 50,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 55,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETP opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Energy Transfer Partners has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Energy Transfer Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 313.89%.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

