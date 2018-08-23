Endo International (ENDP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENDP. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 target price on Endo International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Endo International from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their target price on Endo International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of ENDP opened at $15.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -132.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 237.45% and a negative net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 26,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $414,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Endo International by 518.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,293,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 2,761,216 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Endo International by 529.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 419,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 353,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Endo International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,446,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 284,599 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Endo International by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 293,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 157,252 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.