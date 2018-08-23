Endava (DAVA) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

NYSE DAVA opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Endava has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services which involves collaborations with its clients. The firm works with finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, technology, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

