Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Stake Lessened by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 87,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director George A. Joulwan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $264,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 36,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $2,033,081.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,479 shares of company stock worth $4,761,595. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

EBS opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.