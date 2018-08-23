Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Elmira Savings Bank earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Elmira Savings Bank stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. 1,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929. Elmira Savings Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

