Element Fleet Management (EFN) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.98

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.98 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 1144716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFN. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.35.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

