Effect.AI Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $14,922.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, LATOKEN, BitMart and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00259986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00147120 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00031665 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,668,526 tokens. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.