Eclipse Resources (ECR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eclipse Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. Eclipse Resources Corporation is headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania. “

Get Eclipse Resources alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ECR. KLR Group restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Eclipse Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eclipse Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eclipse Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.42.

Shares of Eclipse Resources stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $477.67 million, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 2.89. Eclipse Resources has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.53 million. Eclipse Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. analysts predict that Eclipse Resources will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Eclipse Resources by 28.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 716,264 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Eclipse Resources in the first quarter worth about $882,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Eclipse Resources by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,199,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 499,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eclipse Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,964,346 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 307,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eclipse Resources by 552.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 169,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eclipse Resources

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eclipse Resources (ECR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eclipse Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eclipse Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.