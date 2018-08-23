EchoLink Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC and LBank. EchoLink has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $118,420.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00262250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00147325 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00031704 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink’s genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,810,007 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

