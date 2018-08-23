Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $426.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will announce sales of $426.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.84 million and the highest is $429.60 million. Eaton Vance posted sales of $393.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.71 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Eaton Vance’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eaton Vance from $65.50 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,879,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,009,000 after buying an additional 270,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,254,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,240,000 after buying an additional 195,599 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 11.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,145,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,998,000 after buying an additional 224,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,870,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,131,000 after buying an additional 142,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,787,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,498,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EV traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 356,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,753. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

