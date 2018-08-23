Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce sales of $85.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.04 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $78.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $337.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.95 million to $339.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $367.72 million per share, with estimates ranging from $361.84 million to $373.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.40. 46,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.67. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $69.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,398.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

