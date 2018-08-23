Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.07 Million Position in Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Primoris Services by 36.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 68,253 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $118,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 169,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $4,768,898.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,527,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,665,342.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,134 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,612. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Primoris Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $648.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.65 million. research analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

