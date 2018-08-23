E. W. Scripps (SSP) Given a $19.00 Price Target at Noble Financial

Noble Financial set a $19.00 target price on E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.03. E. W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.68 million. E. W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that E. W. Scripps will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. E. W. Scripps’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 1,024.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

