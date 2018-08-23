Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 5,452 Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,179,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $200.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $179,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,079.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $2,256,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,459.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,719,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

