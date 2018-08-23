Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1,349.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $348,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.10. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.18%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

