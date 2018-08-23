Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $566,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $348,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $80.83 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

