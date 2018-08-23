Dropil Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dropil has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dropil token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and IDAX. Dropil has a market capitalization of $57.18 million and approximately $92,986.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dropil alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00022409 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00021102 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003943 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00029440 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00229548 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,988,773,930 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dropil is dropil.com . The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dropil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dropil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.