Domtar (UFS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Domtar expects to benefit from improvement in paper shipments. The price increases in paper are expected to positively impact margins in second-half 2018. The company’s Pulp business will benefit from lower planned maintenance costs, while the Personal Care segment results will likely improve toward the end of 2018, driven by new customer wins. Domtar’s fluff business is poised to gain from continued price hikes in Asia, North America and Europe. Domtar has also prioritized reinvesting in assets, notably in pulp mills. Moreover, the company remains well poised to benefit from its focus on balanced capital-deployment approach. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to in a year’s time. However, higher freight costs will dampen Domtar’s performance. Further, cyclical nature of pulp and paper industry, adverse foreign currency translation and competitive pressure remain other headwinds for the company.”

UFS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Domtar from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

UFS opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Domtar has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Domtar will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,108,000 after buying an additional 158,605 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Domtar by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,984,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Domtar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Domtar during the second quarter worth about $56,384,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Domtar by 36.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,490,000 after purchasing an additional 203,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

