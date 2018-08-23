Doheny Asset Management CA Has $2.36 Million Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.2% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 566.9% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20,716.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $589,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.81 and a one year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

