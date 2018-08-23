DLH (DLHC) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DLH earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.0386912164021 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLHC shares. Noble Financial set a $8.00 target price on DLH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DLH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123. DLH has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.36.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.85%. equities research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Alderman sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $101,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,464.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,298 shares of company stock valued at $260,856. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

