Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (SAUC)

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diversified Restaurant in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

SAUC opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.21. Diversified Restaurant has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diversified Restaurant stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 67,241 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Diversified Restaurant worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Phyllis A. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 304,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,799. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Gregory Burke bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 381,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,421. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

