Digital Credits (DGCS) Achieves Market Cap of $2,762.00

Digital Credits (CURRENCY:DGCS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Digital Credits has a total market capitalization of $2,762.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Digital Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Credits has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00269152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00149071 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033437 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Digital Credits

Digital Credits’ total supply is 201,284,316 coins and its circulating supply is 5,826,388 coins. The official website for Digital Credits is dcredits.com . Digital Credits’ official Twitter account is @dcreditstwit

Buying and Selling Digital Credits

Digital Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.