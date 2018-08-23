Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DRNA. HC Wainwright upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $790.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $16.32.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,642.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.39%. equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Langer sold 14,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $232,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at $465,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 116,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $113,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

