DiaSorin (DSRLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

DiaSorin stock opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $98.69.

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production, and commercialization of diagnostic tests that are designed for hospital and private testing laboratories for use in various clinical areas in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. The company offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages.

