Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) Buy Rating Reiterated at KLR Group

KLR Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a report published on Monday. KLR Group currently has a $211.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Williams Capital set a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $124.23 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $86.52 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In related news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $885,988.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $64,179,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 223.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,300,000 after buying an additional 459,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $51,241,000. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 206.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,795,000 after buying an additional 270,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

