DexCom (DXCM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

DXCM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of DexCom to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.19.

DXCM stock opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -238.09 and a beta of 0.05. DexCom has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $136.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $621,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Topol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,480 shares of company stock worth $17,792,856. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in DexCom by 13.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,967,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 46,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 569,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,075,000 after purchasing an additional 354,331 shares during the last quarter.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

