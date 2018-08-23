Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (KST) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.00

Press coverage about Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (NYSE:KST) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deutsche Strategic Income Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.4645328921386 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

KST traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.47. 8,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094. Deutsche Strategic Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

There is no company description available for DWS Strategic Income Trust.

