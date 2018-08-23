Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Akorn (AKRX)

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AKRX. BidaskClub raised Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Akorn from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Akorn from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRX opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Akorn has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 23.5% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akorn by 8.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akorn by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Akorn by 65.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn in the second quarter worth $100,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

