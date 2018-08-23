Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Akorn (AKRX)

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AKRX. BidaskClub raised Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Akorn from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Akorn from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.
Shares of NASDAQ AKRX opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Akorn has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
Akorn Company Profile
Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.
