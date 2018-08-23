Derwent London Plc (DLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,096.36 ($39.58).

DLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,328.94 ($42.55) to GBX 3,510 ($44.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,786 ($48.40) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,078 ($39.35) on Thursday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,574 ($32.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,133 ($40.05).

Derwent London (LON:DLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 51.80 ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 50.30 ($0.64) by GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Derwent London had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 146.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a GBX 19.10 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.