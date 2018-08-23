Dentacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $112.73 Million (DCN)

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Dentacoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Dentacoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dentacoin has a total market cap of $112.73 million and $90,835.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dentacoin Token Profile

Dentacoin was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 1,963,173,416,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,226,613,094 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com

Dentacoin Token Trading

Dentacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dentacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

