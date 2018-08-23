Deluxe (DLX) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

In other Deluxe news, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $429,453.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,255,080.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,861. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 538,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deluxe by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after purchasing an additional 399,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,648,000 after acquiring an additional 365,138 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $24,267,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $17,918,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

