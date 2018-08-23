Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Shares Gap Down to $37.29

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.07, but opened at $37.29. Delphi Technologies shares last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 23974 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at $200,768.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth $205,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 357.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 47,014 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,253,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 38.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after buying an additional 58,497 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

