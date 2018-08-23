Delek Group Ltd. Decreases Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Delek Group Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 134,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 55,494 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

