Delek Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,000. Delek Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Plains GP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,272,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,681 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 707.6% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,198,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,211 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 14.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 227,531 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 143.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 105,206 shares during the period. Finally, Talara Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Talara Capital Management LLC now owns 824,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. Plains GP Holdings LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 target price on shares of Plains GP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Plains GP in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Plains GP in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plains GP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

