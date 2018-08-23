Delek Group Ltd. Acquires 187,943 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (MGIC)

Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 105.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 187,943 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. owned about 0.75% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Unterberg Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 354.5% during the first quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 170,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 133,276 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,281,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,636,000 after buying an additional 80,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 99,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

MGIC opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $433.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

