Dean A. Shigenaga Sells 9,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) insider Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $1,166,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,905.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,163. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.93.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.