Dean A. Shigenaga Sells 9,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) insider Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $1,166,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,905.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,163. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

