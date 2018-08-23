David Kanen Purchases 39,861 Shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) Stock

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) major shareholder David Kanen acquired 39,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $116,792.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, David Kanen acquired 16,290 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $47,403.90.

On Monday, August 20th, David Kanen acquired 31,095 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $91,108.35.

On Friday, August 10th, David Kanen acquired 2,147 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $6,118.95.

On Tuesday, August 14th, David Kanen acquired 20,311 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $57,886.35.

On Wednesday, August 8th, David Kanen acquired 7,014 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $19,989.90.

On Friday, August 3rd, David Kanen acquired 3,800 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $10,792.00.

On Monday, August 6th, David Kanen acquired 74,963 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $212,894.92.

On Wednesday, August 1st, David Kanen bought 18,788 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $52,606.40.

On Monday, July 30th, David Kanen bought 2,100 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $5,880.00.

On Friday, July 27th, David Kanen bought 23,731 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $63,599.08.

STKS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 71,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. One Group Hospitality Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). One Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of One Group Hospitality to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

