David Gerbitz Sells 36,577 Shares of Pandora Media Inc (P) Stock

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) COO David Gerbitz sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $298,468.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of P stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of -0.63. Pandora Media Inc has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $384.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.61 million. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 243.61% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. equities research analysts expect that Pandora Media Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in P. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Pandora Media by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,252 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Pandora Media by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter.

P has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 price target on Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley raised Pandora Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush set a $8.00 price target on Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

