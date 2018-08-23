Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

ACWX opened at $47.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $53.74.

