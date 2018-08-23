Dakota Wealth Management Invests $473,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 389.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $57.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

