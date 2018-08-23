Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,130,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 83,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $112.19 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of $106.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

