Daimler (DAI) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAI. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. equinet set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.35 ($79.94).

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock opened at €54.87 ($62.35) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €59.01 ($67.06) and a 1 year high of €76.36 ($86.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.