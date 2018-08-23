DACC Price Tops $0.0010 (DACC)

DACC (CURRENCY:DACC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. DACC has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $408,249.00 worth of DACC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DACC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, DDEX, IDEX and CoinEx. Over the last week, DACC has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000118 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000910 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002393 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NewsToken (NEWOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Carlive Chain (IOV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Globalvillage Ecosystem (GVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DACC Token Profile

DACC (CRYPTO:DACC) is a token. DACC’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. DACC’s official message board is medium.com/@daccproject . DACC’s official Twitter account is @DACCblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DACC is www.dacc.co

DACC Token Trading

DACC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, Exrates, IDEX and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DACC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DACC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DACC using one of the exchanges listed above.

