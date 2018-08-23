Cybg Plc (CYBG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.14 ($4.02).

CYBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.47) target price on shares of Cybg in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cybg in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cybg to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.45) to GBX 310 ($3.96) in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cybg in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

In related news, insider Debbie Crosbie sold 19,655 shares of Cybg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £60,144.30 ($76,881.38).

LON:CYBG opened at GBX 339.60 ($4.34) on Thursday. Cybg has a 52-week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.60 ($4.37).

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.

